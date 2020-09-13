HIGHLIGHTS: Wall sweeps former district foe Sonora

Sonora High School — Team Scores

WALL, Texas– Former district foes, Wall and Sonora, battled in a non-district showdown on Saturday. The Lady Hawks won the match 3-0 (25-23, 27-25, 25-19).

Wall improved to 12-2 and Sonora moved to 8-3.

The Lady Hawks will be on the road at Sweetwater on Tuesday, September 15th. The Lady Broncos will play at Boerne on Tuesday.

