HIGHLIGHTS: Wall suffers first district loss, falls to Merkel

SAN ANGELO, Texas — TLCA built a five-run lead in the fifth inning and then held off Grape Creek's charge for a 16-15 victory on Saturday at the Texas Bank Sports Complex.

Kassy Najar sparked TLCA at the plate, finishing five-for-five with singles in the second, third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings. She also led the Lady Eagles with four stolen bases.

Khloe Hart got the start for TLCA and lasted eight innings, allowing 15 runs on 19 hits while striking out three. Kimmy Salisbury toed the rubber for Grape Creek and pitched seven and a third innings, allowing 24 hits and 16 runs while striking out seven.

Both teams return to action on March 16. TLCA (1-3) will travel to Jim Ned and play at 5 p.m. while Grape Creek hosts Wall at 4 p.m.