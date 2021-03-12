HIGHLIGHTS: Wall records 14 hits in district win over Brady

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central stayed in it until the end, but Odessa pulled away late in a 7-3 victory on Friday in District 2-6A.

The game was tied at three with the Lady Bronchos batting in the top of the eighth when senior catcher Abegail Molina tripled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run to break the tie.

Odessa scored three runs in the top of the eighth and held Central scoreless in the bottom of the frame to complete the comeback win.

The Lady Cats outhit Odessa seven to six and started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Senior first baseman Rylee Dehn hit into a double play, which scored sophomore catcher Laynee Crooks.

In the top of the fourth inning, Odessa tied things up at three when sophomore outfielder Nivea Saenz tripled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.

Meghan Gattis was credited with the victory for Odessa. The ace pitcher allowed two hits and zero runs over four innings of work, striking out five and walking one.

Senior pitcher Ashton McMillian took the loss for Central. The righthander went seven and two-thirds innings and allowed seven runs on six hits.

The Lady Cats totaled seven hits in the game. Junior third baseman Alli Talamentes and senior left fielder Emily Sanchez led the team with two hits each.

Central (6-2, 0-2) will return to action on March 16 at Midland High. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.