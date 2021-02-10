SAN ANGELO — Wall claimed its seventh consecutive district title with a 44-33 victory over TLCA in a 6-3A contest on Tuesday at TLCA Gym.
Everson Armstrong and Tate Willaims both scored a game-high 14 points for the Hawks (19-5, 12-1 in district) while Jacob Richardson added eight points.
Jevon Everitt led the Eagles (21-3, 10-3) in scoring with 13 points, while Sterling Harding scored nine points.
Wall wraps up its regular season against Brady at home on Friday, while TLCA goes on the road to face Merkel on Friday.
HIGHLIGHTS: Wall overpowers TLCA late, claims seventh straight district title
