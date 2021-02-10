HIGHLIGHTS: Wall overpowers TLCA late, claims seventh straight district title

JUNCTION -- Junction ISD is set to hire Comanche Defensive Coordinator Scott Freeman as its next athletic director and head football coach.

The story was first reported by Dave Campbell's Matt Stepp. Junction ISD will hold a meeting today with its school board to approve the hire.

John Contrucci served as the Eagles' head coach for the past two seasons, posting a 9-12 record and appearing in the playoffs both seasons.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.