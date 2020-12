WALL -- No. 9 Wall cruised past Colorado City 80-16 in a non-district contest on Tuesday.

Kylie Philips scored a game-high 19 points for the Lady Hawks (7-1), while Kaitlyn Stephens added 13 points. All nine Wall players record a field goal in the game.

The Lady Hawks face TLCA at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at TLCA gym.