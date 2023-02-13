SAN ANGELO, Texas — High school girls’ basketball playoffs are finally here and the Wall Lady Hawks got things started in their Bi-District round against Comfort, down in Sonora.

With their season on the line, the Lady Hawks look to extend their season, starting off strong with a dominant first quarter over Comfort.

The Lady Hawks were up 15-2 right before the end of the first quarter, but that won’t stop Katelynn Holtman from sinking that three in right at the buzzer.

With a quick bounce into the corner, looking for some help, it’ll go back to Renly Weishuhn for the wide-open Lady Hawk three-pointer.

Comfort is on the move, but here comes Brylyn Watts for the steal, fast break, and layup for Wall.

The Lady Hawks take the Bi-District round with ease 61-17 over Comfort.

Brylyn Watts led the Lady Hawks with 16 points on the board. Both Renly Weishuhn and Katelynn Holtman had eight points each on the night.

Wall now advances to the Area-Round of the playoffs where they will take on the #3 ranked team in the state, Holliday.