HIGHLIGHTS: Wall Hawks win to close out the regular season

SAN ANGELO– The Wall Hawks defeated the Merkle Badgers 6-1 in their last regular-season game.

The Hawks got on the board first to set the tone in the second inning when Senior Kannon Brooks hit a two-run home run over the right-field wall. Only a couple of batters later Braydon Jumper grabbed himself an RBI that brought in two runners.

The Hawks are the 3rd seed in the 6-3A playoffs. They will take on Coahoma Friday, April 30 in a doubleheader in Snyder start time is still undetermined.

