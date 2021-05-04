HIGHLIGHTS: Wall Hawks win to close out the regular season

WALL -- The duo of Tate Williams and Tate Hughes are set to compete in the 3A Track and Field State Meet in Austin on Thursday.

Williams, a senior thrower, is coming off a clean sweep of the shot put and discus at last month's Region I Meet in Abilene, setting a new personal record in both. Hughes, a junior runner, also set a PR in the 800 meters and qualified for state as a wildcard at the region meet.

Hear what both had to say about getting a chance to compete for a state title.