The Wall Hawks closed out the Merkel saga on Friday night, taking on the Badgers.

Merkel got on the board first with an easy layup by Stephens.

Everson Armstong in the paint, kicks it out to Brylan White, over to Caleb Braden, and just like his number, he’ll sink that three.

Augden Hallmark wants the three, over to Jack Duncan, he wants it too, back to Hallmark and it falls like water.

A fast break, little partnership action here, Duncan to Hallmark, and he’ll hit the corner and give Duncan a little smile for the assist.

Wall dominates this one, 70-22 over the Badgers.