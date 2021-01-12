HIGHLIGHTS: Wall hands Ballinger first loss of season

WALL, Texas — Wall halted Ballinger’s hot streak with a 45-36 win Tuesday night in a District 6-3A showdown.



The game was tied at 21 entering the third quarter, but the Hawks pulled away in the second half to improve to 10-5, 4-1 in district play. Ballinger falls to 15-1, 4-1 in 6-3A.



Wall will host TLCA (15-1, 4-1) on Friday at 8 p.m.



Ballinger will travel to Merkel on Jan. 15 and play at 7:45 p.m.

