HIGHLIGHTS: Wall drops slugfest against Clyde

WALL, Texas — Four hits from Aspen Ruebsamen weren’t enough as Wall fell to Clyde 16-11 on Tuesday at Wall High School.



Ruebsamen went four-for-four at the plate singling in the first, second, fourth and fifth innings.



Despite the loss, the Lady Hawks collected 15 hits in the high-scoring affair. Clyde had 16 hits on the way to victory.



The Lady Bulldogs pulled away for good with eight runs in the third inning. Wall responded with four runs in the fourth inning, but it wasn’t enough to seal a win.



Wall (12-13, 6-7) is currently not in the playoffs and are fifth in District 6-3A. They’ll wrap up the regular season on Friday at Ballinger. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

