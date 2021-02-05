HIGHLIGHTS: Wall downs Ballinger in 6-3A slugfest

SAN ANGELO -- It took overtime, but Central edged past Abilene High 46-44 in a District 2-6A matchup at Babe Didrikson Gym on Friday.

The Bobcats (15-9, 5-5 in district) clinched a playoff spot with the victory and a Lee loss to Permian.

Chase Fields led Central in scoring with 18 points, while Branden Campbell added 12 points.

Next: The Bobcats host Frenship at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.