BALLINGER, Texas — Wall kept its District 6-3A title hopes alive with a big 49-35 win over Ballinger Friday night at Joe Forester Gym.
The Hawks (17-5, 11-1) will travel to TLCA (21-2, 10-2) on Feb. 9 with the district title in reach. Wall can claim the 6-3A title with a win, but TLCA can force a play in game if they protect homecourt. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Ballinger (19-4, 8-4) will host Merkle (5-14, 3-8) at 7:45 p.m.
HIGHLIGHTS: Wall downs Ballinger in 6-3A slugfest
BALLINGER, Texas — Wall kept its District 6-3A title hopes alive with a big 49-35 win over Ballinger Friday night at Joe Forester Gym.