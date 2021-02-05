HIGHLIGHTS: Wall downs Ballinger in 6-3A slugfest

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALLINGER, Texas — Wall kept its District 6-3A title hopes alive with a big 49-35 win over Ballinger Friday night at Joe Forester Gym.

The Hawks (17-5, 11-1) will travel to TLCA (21-2, 10-2) on Feb. 9 with the district title in reach. Wall can claim the 6-3A title with a win, but TLCA can force a play in game if they protect homecourt. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Ballinger (19-4, 8-4) will host Merkle (5-14, 3-8) at 7:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Pro Football Challenge 2020

Ballinger Varsity Football Schedule

Wall Varsity Football Schedule