SAN ANGELO, TX— The Wall Hawks led Cisco 14-12 at the half, but went scoreless in the second half, falling to the Loboes Friday night 18-14.

Since 2014, now six of the seven match-ups have ended with the two schools separated by seven or fewer points.

Brylan White and Canyon McCabe found the back of the end zone for the Hawks Friday night.

Wall is back in action next Friday night against Jim Ned.