SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Wall Hawks inched one step closer to an outright district title thanks to their 10-7 victory over Early Friday night.

Nathan Pepper would score with a second left for the lone touchdown for the Hawks, while Pierce Jameson kicked a field goal right before half that would be the difference in this game.

Wall now moves to 4-0 in District 2-3A Division II and travels to Brady November 4th.