SAN ANGELO, TX. — In the final big day of basketball around the Concho Valley before the holiday break, a handful of area teams went into break on a winning note.

In Class 6A, the Lady Cats of Central notched their fourth straight victory Tuesday afternoon defeating Seminole 70-47 in non-district action. Central was led by Ana Wierzowiecki who had 18 points. Jewels Perez added 14, while Nevaeh Hearne had 13 points. Central is back action January 3rd at Stephenville.

In Class 3A, the 13th ranked Lady Hawks of Wall picked up their first district win of the season, defeating Grape Creek Tuesday afternoon 59-23. The Lady Hawks are back in action December 27th for the Anson Tournament.

In Class 2A, the Lady Lions of Ozona kept their hot start to the season going Tuesday, with a 47-15 win over Water Valley. Ozona moves to 15-4 overall, and 3-0 in District 7-2A play. Ozona is back in action December 29th in the Caprock Tournament.

In Class 1A girls action on Tuesday, it was a top 15 showdown in Hermleigh, as the 14th ranked Lady Cardinals topped 11th ranked Veribest 44-34. Leading the way for the Lady Falcons was Callie Briley who had 14 points, Alliyah Harrison had 9 points, and Emily Ward had 8 points. The Lady Falcons are back in action December 29th in the Caprock Tournament.

In Class 3A boys action on Tuesday, the Wall Hawks started district play off 1-0, as the Hawks look to capture their 10th straight district title. Wall was led by Everson Armstrong with 18 points, while Logan Thomas added 16 points, and Caleb Braden had 14. Wall is back in action December 28th in the Brownwood Tournament.