SAN ANGELO, TX. — The tenth ranked Wall Hawks showed no signs of rust Friday night in the Area round, after not playing last week in the Bi-District round, the Hawks made a statement with a 44-10 victory over Childress in Breckenridge.

Wall would jump out to a 17-3 lead after the opening quarter and never look back pitching a shut-out in the second and third quarters Friday against Childress.

The Hawks now advance to the regional semi-finals for the first time since 2019 and will take on Idalou. The date and location of that game are TBD.