HIGHLIGHTS: Wagner, Jackson lead Lake View over Lubbock Estacado

Locker Room

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Junior Mikaila Wagner and senior Kenly Jackson provided the fuel and fire in Lake View’s sweep of Lubbock Estacado (25-22, 25-13, 25-19) Saturday afternoon at Lake View High School.

Wagner tallied 12 kills on 22 attempts and eight digs while Jackson registered 27 assists and one ace in the Maidens’ District 3-4A win. Sophomore Brandy Coward also contributed to the win with eight kills on 14 attempts and two aces.

Lake View improves to 12-6 overall, 2-2 in district and will travel to Snyder on Oct. 6.

Lake View Varsity Football Schedule