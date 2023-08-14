SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Christoval Lady Cougars hosted the TLCA San Angelo Lady Eagles on Monday evening to get the volleyball season started.

The Lady Eagles confidently led set one, Alayna Sanchez set it up for Ava Pena, who slammed it down with the arm and hammer.

The Lady Cougs tried fighting back in set one, Rylie Hunt would pass it over to Sienna Gonzalez, and she sent it over to Kailyn Workman who lays that ball in the back corner to put Christoval back in it.

The Lady Eagles would down Christoval in three straight sets to bring home the victory.