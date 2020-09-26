HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest stays undefeated with sweep over Miles

MILES, Texas– Miles hosted Veribest Volleyball on Saturday for some District 7-2A action. The Lady Falcons beat the Lady Bulldogs 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-21).

Veribest (9-0, 6-0) will host Loraine on Tuesday, September 29th. Miles (1-7, 1-4) will host Water Valley (6-2, 5-1) on Tuesday.

More Stories for you

• Locker Room Rewind: Saturday, September 26, 2020

Catch up on the latest in High School Football on Locker Room Rewind with Ryan Reynolds. Sponsored by Chunky Nelms…

• CVHP High School Football Scoreboard

ThursdayKilleen Shoemaker 61, Central 35No. 2 Sterling City 50, Happy 42FridayLake View 63, Brownfield 40Midland…

• Inside the Game Week 5: Lake View rebounds; Eldorado, Sonora rivalry lives up to hype

Week 5 of the Texas High School Football season marked the last non-district game for several Concho Valley teams….

• HIGHLIGHTS: Morgan hands Eden fourth straight loss

EDEN — Morgan cruised past Eden 50-23 in a non-district matchup at Sanders Field. The Bulldogs (1-4) host No. 2…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Cross Plains spoils Miles’ homecoming

MILES — Cross Plains started strong and cruised past Miles 41-12 in a non-district matchup at Gary Krejci Memorial…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Borden County mercy rules Water Valley

WATER VALLEY — No. 3 Borden County mercy-ruled Water Valley 46-0 in a non-district matchup at Diddle Young Field. The…