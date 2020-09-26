HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest stays undefeated with sweep over Miles

MILES, Texas– Miles hosted Veribest Volleyball on Saturday for some District 7-2A action. The Lady Falcons beat the Lady Bulldogs 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-21).

Veribest (9-0, 6-0) will host Loraine on Tuesday, September 29th. Miles (1-7, 1-4) will host Water Valley (6-2, 5-1) on Tuesday.

