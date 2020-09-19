HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest stays hot, downs Bronte in four sets

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRONTE, Texas — The Veribest Lady Falcons defeated Bronte in four sets (20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-13) on Saturday at Bronte High School to improve to 7-0 overall, 4-0 in District 7-2A.

With the loss, Bronte falls to 3-1 in district action and will travel to Water Valley on Tuesday. Veribest is set to host Olfen on Sept. 22.

More Stories for you

• Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 4
AMARILLO, Texas (Nexstar) — A top-five team in 4A, the Dumas Demons welcome in Levelland to Demon Stadium for week f…

• CVHP High School Football
Snyder 36, Lake View 12No. 3 Wall 42, Mason 7Reagan County 61, TLCA 0Ballinger 21, Clyde 14Alpine 7, Sonora 0Brady 38,…

• Inside the Game Week 4: Sterling City wins top 5 battle; Wall tops rival Mason; Ballinger, Irion County stay undefeated
Week 4 of the Texas High School Football season featured a battle of Top 5 teams in six-man, a matchup between classic…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Grady cruises past Bronte
BRONTE — Grady cruised past Bronte 50-19 in a non-district matchup at Stephenson Stadium. The Longhorns (1-3) go on…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Eden falls to Graden City, loses third straight
GARDEN CITY — Garden City improved to 2-2 and defeated Eden 77-54 in non-district matchup at Bearkat Stadium. The…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County handily defeats Grandfalls-Royalty, stays undefeated
MERTZON — Irion County improved to 4-0 after a 52-6 win over Grandfalls-Royalty in a non-district matchup at O.K….

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge 2020

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Bronte Varsity Football Schedule

Veribest Varsity Football Schedule