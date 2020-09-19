HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest stays hot, downs Bronte in four sets

BRONTE, Texas — The Veribest Lady Falcons defeated Bronte in four sets (20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-13) on Saturday at Bronte High School to improve to 7-0 overall, 4-0 in District 7-2A.

With the loss, Bronte falls to 3-1 in district action and will travel to Water Valley on Tuesday. Veribest is set to host Olfen on Sept. 22.

