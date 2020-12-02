HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest starts hot, rolls past Blackwell

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VERIBEST, Texas — Veribest led from start-to-finish and defeated Blackwell 60-41 Tuesday night at Veribest High School.

Both teams will return to action on Friday. The Falcons will travel to Lometa and play at 5 p.m. while Blackwell hits the road to San Angelo Cornerstone Christian. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

More Stories for you

• Belles, Rams release basketball schedules
SAN ANGELO- Angelo State released its regular season schedules for the Rams and Belles basketball teams. Some dates are…

• TABC: Six Concho Valley teams land in this week’s rankings
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Six Concho Valley high school basketball teams are in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball C…

• Season Pass: November 29, 2020
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he r…

• KLST Player of the Week: Knittel scores six touchdowns, propels No. 1 Sterling City to state semifinals
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Senior running Cross Knittel scored six total touchdowns in No. 1 Sterling City’s 64-32 route of N…

• KLST Top 5 Plays of the Week
SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Sports breaks down the top five plays of the week from Nov. 23 to November 29, 2020.Tune i…

• Concho Valley High School Football 4A-1A Playoff Pairings
Semifinals W8 Sterling City vs W4 Borden County, 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mustang Bowl in SweetwaterQuarterfinalsW14…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Pro Football Challenge 2020

Blackwell Varsity Football Schedule

Veribest Varsity Football Schedule