HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest starts hot, rolls past Blackwell

VERIBEST, Texas — Veribest led from start-to-finish and defeated Blackwell 60-41 Tuesday night at Veribest High School.



Both teams will return to action on Friday. The Falcons will travel to Lometa and play at 5 p.m. while Blackwell hits the road to San Angelo Cornerstone Christian. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

