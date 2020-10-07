HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest shuts down Colorado City to stay perfect

VERIBEST, Texas — Veribest improved to 12-0, 8-0 in District 7-2A after sweeping Colorado City (25-16, 25-8, 25-13) Tuesday evening at Veribest High School.

The Lady Falcons will travel to Paint Rock (4-11, 2-6) on Oct. 10. First serve is set for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

