HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest rallies in third set to sweep Water Valley

WATER VALLEY, Texas– The Veribest Volleyball team kept their perfect record going with a three-set win over Water Valley on Saturday. The Lady Falcons beat the Lady Wildcats by scores of 25-17, 25-22, and 25-21.
With this victory, the Lady Falcons also complete the regular season sweep over the Lady Wildcats.
Veribest (11-0, 8-0) will host Colorado City on Tuesday, October 6th. Water Valley (8-3, 7-2) will be on the road at Loraine on Tuesday.
