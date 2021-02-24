GARDEN CITY– Veribest pulled away with a 42-34 victory over Irion County in a Class 1A Region II regional quarterfinals matchup on Wednesday.
Sophomore Callie Briley scored a game-high of 19 points for the Lady Falcons, while Bella Halfmann added 12 points.
Veribest will take on Westbrook in the regional semifinals, date and time to be determined.
HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest overcomes Irion County, advances to regional semifinals
GARDEN CITY– Veribest pulled away with a 42-34 victory over Irion County in a Class 1A Region II regional quarterfinals matchup on Wednesday.