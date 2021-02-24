HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest overcomes Irion County, advances to regional semifinals

WINTERS, Texas — Sterling City escaped Eden in the Class 1A Region II bi-district round Monday night with a 50-44 overtime win.

The Eagles climbed their way back in the second half courtesy of senior forward Chance Ferguson. The senior led Sterling City with a game-high 18 points and nailed two clutch free throws with 28 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

Junior forward Hudson Cox and senior guard Cross Knittle each added 11 points for the Eagles. Junior guard Kaleb Tinney scored a team-high 16 points for Eden while junior guard Julian Gamboa added 10 points.

Sterling City will face Van Horn in the area round. Date, time and location TBA.