HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest overcomes Irion County, advances to regional semifinals

GARDEN CITY– Veribest pulled away with a 42-34 victory over Irion County in a Class 1A Region II regional quarterfinals matchup on Wednesday.

Sophomore Callie Briley scored a game-high of 19 points for the Lady Falcons, while Bella Halfmann added 12 points.

Veribest will take on Westbrook in the regional semifinals, date and time to be determined.

