SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Veribest Falcons hosted the Bronte Longhorns Friday night in some Concho Valley 6-man action.

Bronte would jump out to a 16-0 lead before the Falcons could respond but once they did, this became a battle between who wanted it more.

Veribest takes this one down to the wire with the 48-42 victory over the Bronte Longhorns.