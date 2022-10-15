SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Veribest Falcons hosted the Bronte Lady Longhorns Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Falcons took the first two sets, but Bronte went into the third looking to extend it to four sets.

Emalyn Bohensky with the slam but not before touching the defender’s fingertips, Bronte sends it to five sets.

First to 15 in the fifth set, Bohensky again with the arm and hammer for the Lady Longhorn point.

Going into the set point, Cora Blackwell with the slam, met with two Longhorns, but they’ll do it to themselves with too many touches.

Veribest takes this match in a 3-2 win over the Bronte Lady Longhorns.