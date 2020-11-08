HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest continues historic run, moves on to Regional Semifinals

ABILENE, Texas– The No. 2 Veribest Lady Falcons are moving on to the Regional Semifinals after beating No. 8 Benjamin 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-23) in the 1A Regional Quarterfinals. This will be the first trip to the semifinals for the Lady Falcons in volleyball.

Veribest (19-1) also made history this season by capturing their first district title in program history. The Lady Falcons will face Van Horn on Tuesday, November 10th at Monahans High School.

More Stories for you

• Rams take down D-I Abilene Christian in season finale

ABILENE, Texas — Sophomore running back Alfred Grear’s four-touchdown performance helped Angelo State past Abilene C…

• Locker Room Rewind: Saturday, November 7, 2020

Join Ryan Reynolds and Jaydon Hart for a breakdown of the best in High School Football. Sponsored by Chunky Nelms…

• 4A-1A Bi-District Playoff Pairings

Class 4A Division IW1 Clint vs F2 Lake View, 7 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium in WinkClass 3A Division IR3 Wall vs T4…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Water Valley clinches outright title

WATER VALLEY- The Water Valley Wildcats finish off their perfect run through District 14-1A Division I with a 60-0 win…

• CVHP High School Football Scoreboard

ThursdayNo. 10 Water Valley 60, Paint Rock 0FridayCentral 54, Midland 31Wall 19, Early 7Breckenridge 42, TLCA…

• Inside the Game Week 11: Central clinches playoff spot, 4A-1A wrap up regular season

Week 11 of the Texas High School Football season featured Central looking to achieve a big season goal and the end of…