HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest claims first volleyball district championship

VERIBEST, Texas — Veribest made history Tuesday evening with its four-set win (25-13, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18) over Bronte.

The Lady Falcons (15-0, 12-0) can officially call themselves District 7-2A Champions for the first time in the school’s 93-year history.

Veribest wraps up its season against Miles on Oct. 20 while Bronte (11-9, 8-3) hosts Water Valley (10-3, 9-2) on Oct. 17 in a match that could shake up the standings in District 7-2A.

Water Valley and Bronte sit in second and third respectively in the district standings with the Lady Wildcats beating the Lady Longhorns earlier in the season.

