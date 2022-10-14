SAN ANGELO, Texas — The eighth-ranked Irion County Hornets hosted the Eden Bulldogs in District 13-1A.

First quarter, Irion County strikes first, Trevin Coffell finds Parker Posey for the long touchdown, Hornets are up 8-0.

More from Irion County, Coffell again finds Cameron Feller and he gives a nice stiff arm to get in for the touchdown.

Irion County goes to the ground now, Jordan Harrison makes multiple Bulldogs miss on this one, he finds the endzone for 6.

Irion County remains undefeated with the 78-0 final over Eden.

The Hornets will go on the road to take on the Robert Lee Steers as the Bulldogs go into their bi-week.