STERLING CITY, Texas — Sterling City dominated the Ozona Lady Lions 57-37 Tuesday evening for the team's third win of the season.

Junior guard Kate Barnes led the Lady Eagles in scoring with a game-high 20 points while junior post Paige Keele knocked down four three pointers and finished with 12 points. Reaghan Gonzalez scored a team-high 14 points for Ozona.

Sterling City (3-9) will return to action on Dec. 31 against Garden City. The start time of the game is TBA. Ozona will travel to Eldorado on Jan. 5 and play at 6:15 p.m.

