HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA unable to secure first win of the season

SAN ANGELO– The TLCA Eagles faced the Reagan County Owls in week four.
The Eagles were looking for a win for the first time this season but were unable to overcome the Owl defense for a late comeback in the fourth quarter despite the momentum early in the game.
The Owls would end up winning 40-14 after adding a big chunk of their win near the end of the game.
Watch the highlights in the video above.
