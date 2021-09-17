HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA unable to secure first win of the season

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO– The TLCA Eagles faced the Reagan County Owls in week four.

The Eagles were looking for a win for the first time this season but were unable to overcome the Owl defense for a late comeback in the fourth quarter despite the momentum early in the game.

The Owls would end up winning 40-14 after adding a big chunk of their win near the end of the game.

Watch the highlights in the video above.





Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story