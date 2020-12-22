HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA stays perfect, handles Grape Creek in district opener

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas — TLCA opened District 6-3A play with a dominant 96-38 win over Grape Creek Monday night to improve to 10-0 overall.

TLCA (10-0, 1-0) will travel to Rawls on Dec. 28 to take on Friona at 2:30 p.m. while Grape Creek (0-1 in district )returns to action on Dec. 29 on the road against Stanton. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval outlasts No. 2 Veribest
CHRISTOVAL, Texas — Christoval defeated Class 1A’s No. 2 Veribest 31-22 Monday afternoon behind a game-high 13 points b…

• KLST Top 5 Plays of the Week
SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Sports breaks down the top five plays of the week from Dec. 7 to December 13, 2020.Tune into K…

• KLST Player of the Week: Knittel runs through May, named Offensive MVP
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sterling City senior running back Cross Knittel is this week’s KLST Player of the Week after r…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County stumbles late, falls to Highland
MERTZON, Texas — Irion County and Highland went toe-to-toe Saturday afternoon, but it was the Highland Lady Hornets w…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Angelo State sour from three, falls to Texas A&M-Kingsville
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State struggled to find its three-point shot in Saturday’s 79-67 loss to Texas A…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County starts hot, cruises past Highland
MERTZON — Trevin Coffell scored a game-high 22 points, while Bo Morrow and Jordan Harrison added 16 points each, and…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Pro Football Challenge 2020

TLCA Varsity Football Schedule

Grape Creek Varsity Football Schedule