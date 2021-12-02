SAN ANGELO– TLCA came out on fire in the second quarter and defeated Lake View 77-49 in the first round of the Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament at Ben Norton Gym on Thursday.
Up Next: TLCA faces Dallas Carter in the winner’s bracket at 1 p.m. Friday at Ben Norton Gym. Lake View plays El Paso Parkland in the consolation bracket at 9 a.m. Friday at Ben Norton Gym.
HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA snaps Lake View’s undefeated start
