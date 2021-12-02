HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA snaps Lake View’s undefeated start

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Miracle On Wellington

SAN ANGELO– TLCA came out on fire in the second quarter and defeated Lake View 77-49 in the first round of the Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament at Ben Norton Gym on Thursday.

Up Next: TLCA faces Dallas Carter in the winner’s bracket at 1 p.m. Friday at Ben Norton Gym. Lake View plays El Paso Parkland in the consolation bracket at 9 a.m. Friday at Ben Norton Gym.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Lake View Varsity Football Schedule

TLCA Varsity Football Schedule