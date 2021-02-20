HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA races past Stanton in bi-district round

SAN ANGELO, Texas — TLCA zoomed past Stanton 68-33 in the Class 3A-Region I Bi-District round Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles outscored the Buffs 24-0 in the third and allowed only 11 points in the second half to win their first bi-district championship since 2017. Freshman guard Jaidden Villanueva led the Eagles with a game-high 19 points while junior guard Sterling Harding added 14 points.

TLCA will face City View in the area round. Date, location and time TBA.

