SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the second time this season, TLCA picked up a victory over Lake View in high school boys basketball action, defeating the Chiefs 88-62 Tuesday night.

Back on November 12th, the first game for both teams, TLCA knocked off Lake View on the road 79-33.

TLCA will look to move to 3-0 on the season when they take on Monahans Thursday in the Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament.

With the loss, Lake View now moves to 3-3 on the season, and will take on Yselta Thursday in the Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament.