HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA outlasts Grape Creek in 43-hit slugfest

WALL, Texas — Wall's offense stuttered in its 5-1 loss to Merkel at John Deere Green Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The loss was the Lady Hawks' first of the season in District 6-3A and Merkel freshman pitcher Josie Whitehead was a big reason why.

Whitehead pitched a complete game and allowed one run on three hits, striking out 13 and walking one. The Lady Hawks failed to find a rhythm at the plate while the Lady Badgers put together a four-run fifth inning to take control.

Wall (8-7, 2-1) will return to action on March 16 at Grape Creek. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.