HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA notches first district win, defeats Grape Creek

SAN ANGELO, Texas — TLCA picked up its first win in District 6-3A with a 43-28 win over Grape Creek Monday evening.



TLCA (1-2 in district) will now travel to Rawls to battle Friona on Dec. 28 at 1:30 p.m. while Grape Creek (0-2 in district) travels to Stanton on Dec. 29. Tip-off time is TBD.

