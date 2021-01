WALL, Texas — No. 22 Wall bounced back with a huge win in District 6-3A over No. 7 Jim Ned 33-27 Tuesday night.

Wall (14-1, 5-0) will travel to Clyde on Friday. Tip-off is set for 6:15 p.m.

• TABC: Seven Concho Valley teams land in this week’s rankingsSAN ANGELO, Texas — Six Concho Valley high school basketball teams are in this week's Texas Association of Basketball C...