HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA 0-5 after 46-13 loss to Stanton

SAN ANGELO– TLCA hosted the Stanton Buffaloes at Lake View Stadium. Both teams got on the board in the first half but the Buffaloes gained momentum toward the end to take it 46-13. The Eagles are now 0-5 on the season.
TLCA will face Lubbock Roosevelt Friday, October 8th.
