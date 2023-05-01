SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Miles Bulldogs hosted Goldthwaite, Monday evening, in a last-chance game to keep their playoff birth alive.

Cooper Ellison got things started for the dogs, hitting a hard ground ball, that went bouncing and rolling past third towards the back wall, giving him just the right amount of time to get home safe to put the Bulldogs on the board.

Keeler Pullig was the next one to bring the action for Miles. He hit a slamming RBI double to the back wall, advancing himself to second base, and scoring Carson Ellison.

But, Carson wasn’t done just yet. Back up to the plate in the next inning, he managed to avoid a hit by a wild pitch as he watched the catcher and pitcher scramble. Hayven Book found the perfect opportunity to make the dash from third to home, almost getting trampled in the meantime, but made it in safe to tie it up at three-all.

Miles wins in a close one 4-3 against the Goldthwaite Eagles and will play Coleman in a seeding game tomorrow at McMurry University,