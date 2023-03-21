SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Lady Cats hosted the Odessa Broncos, Tuesday night in a District 2-6A match-up.

Odessa got on the board first, but the Lady Cats rallied on defense to keep them off the board even more.

Addison Dickerson would get things started for Central, she would hit the sacrifice short fielders choice and get out at first, but the Broncos would try and keep it going with a throw from first to third, the catch was missed, and Greysen Collins would get home safe with the slide.

The Lady Cats get the 4-3 win over Odessa and will be back in action Friday on the road taking on Legacy high school.