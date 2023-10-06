SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Water Valley Wildcats hosted the Eldorado Eagles in week two of District 5-2A play.

It was a defensive battle all game long, going into halftime, the Eagles were up 7-6 over the Wildcats. Water Valley would respond coming out of the half and keep the Eagles out of the endzone until a little over five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Eagles quarterback Omar Barajas would put Eldorado on the board with a rushing QB sneak play, and then connect with Tony Kmeic for around a 16-yard touchdown.

Water Valley’s Anthony Quintana would be the playmaker in this one, with two rushing touchdowns to give the Wildcats 12 points.

Ultimately, the Eagles escape by the skin of their teeth 14-12 over the Water Valley Wildcats, and move to 4-2 on the season as the Wildcats drop to 1-5.