SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats hosted the 7-1 Odessa Permian Panthers, Friday night, for their last home game in district play.

Prior to this match-up, there was a four-way tie for first place in District 2-6A, between Central, Midland Legacy, Odessa Permian, and Frenship who all sat at 2-1 in district play.

Central got the game started with a nice shotgun pass from Tyler Hill to Jacob English, who will take it all the way to the Cats’ house.

Permian would respond almost immediately but the Bobcats were ready and blocked their extra point, keeping Central in front.

The Bobcats started to get a little quiet towards the end of the first quarter, but Chase Miller is there to wake them up with a nice field goal to add on some more points.

Right before the half, Odessa Permian is up by two touchdowns, Central will not just respond once, but twice.

Tyler Walker is going to score for the Bobcats to put them back in the game, 28-24, but that’s not it, Jacob English will also get a chance before the half which will put them up 31-28 over Permian.

After the half, it was another story. Central was unable to get on the board anymore and Permian went ahead and jumped up to 43 points. The Bobcats fall in this one 43-31 to Odessa Permian but look to bounce back next week on the road against Frenship for their last district match-up.