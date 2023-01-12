SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Robert Lee Lady Steers hosted the Bronte Lady Longhorns in a district match-up, Thursday night at Robert Lee High School.

Bronte trailing in the fourth quarter 34-23, looking to get their first district win against the Robert Lee Lady Steers on the road.

Hailee Mack gets the steal, she’ll put up that lay-up, it doesn’t go in, but Emily Jackson is right there with the rebound and follow through.

Mack looking for some help, that ball will get stuffed. Emalyn Bohensky is there to put the Lady Longhorns back in it.

Yet another steal and fast break by Mack again with the pass over to Zoey Hortenstine and she’ll put it up and watch it bounce into the net.

It was all Bronte, no Robert Lee in the fourth quarter and the Lady Longhorns just skate past the Lady Steers with a 36-35 victory.

Robert Lee is now sitting at 2-1 in district play and the Bronte Lady Longhorns picked up their first district win now sitting at 1-2 in district.