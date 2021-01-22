HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City’s Slate picks up career win 100

ROBERT LEE — Sterling City cruised past Robert Lee 55-13, while head coach Cody Slate won his 100th career game in a District 11-1A contest on Friday.
Chance Ferguson scored a game-high 21 points for the Eagles (6-2, 3-2 in district), while Cross Knittel added 9 points.
Both teams continue district play on Tuesday. Sterling City hosts Blackwell, while the Steers go on the road to face Bronte.
