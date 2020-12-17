HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City rolls past May for first state title, perfect season

ARLINGTON, Texas– The No. 1 Sterling City Eagles defeated No. 4 May 68-22 in the 1A Div. I State Title game at AT&T Stadium. This is the first state championship for Sterling City in program history.

The Eagles (15-0) had a total of 340 rushing yards, and held May to 83 yard on the ground. Senior Running Back Cross Knittel had 11 carries for 249 yards, and was named Offensive MVP.

Senior Linebacker Chance Ferguson was named Defensive MVP, with 6.5 tackles, and forcing a momentum-shifting fumble with under five minutes left in the second quarter.

This was just the second trip to the state championship for the Eagles, with the previous appearance coming in 2010.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval hits big shots, escapes No. 25 Blackwell

CHRISTOVAL, Texas — Christoval nailed big shots down the stretch to beat No. 25 Blackwell 35-32 Tuesday night.Senior g…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Central cruises past Midland Classical

SAN ANGELO — Branden Campbell scored a game-high 23 points, while Chase Fields added 17 points, and Central defeated…

• Season Pass: December 13, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he r…

• KLST Top 5 Plays of the Week

SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Sports breaks down the top five plays of the week from Dec. 7 to December 13, 2020.Tune into K…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Chiefs take care of Bulldogs at home

SAN ANGELO, Texas–The Lake View Boys Basketball team defeated Eden, 65-22 at home on Saturday. The Chiefs improve 4-6…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger stays hot, downs Christoval

BALLINGER, Texas — Ballinger jumped out to an early lead and never surrendered it in its 47-37 win over Christoval S…