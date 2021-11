TEMPLE, Texas - A house fire awakened two Temple women early Thursday morning. The flames were quickly extinguished, but part of the home did receive damage.

Temple Fire and Rescue say the fire started in an attached carport and small utility room. Nexstar spoke with one of the owners of the home. She did not want to be on camera, but she says she is grateful to get out alive. They were woken up by smoke filling up the house.

"We do know that it was started with a space heater that was being powered by an extension cord," says Santos Soto, of Temple Fire and Rescue.