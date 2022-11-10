SAN ANGELO, TX. — In a rematch of their game from back in week two, when Miles defeated Sterling City, it would be the Eagles who got revenge on the Bulldogs, winning in a thriller Thursday night 43-42 in the Bi-District round.

Sterling City would get a blocked PAT with 3:25 left that would give the Eagles a one-point lead, and Sterling City would close it out in the final minutes advancing to the Area Round.

Sterling City moves to 7-4 on the year, and will now play Windthorst in the Area Round. A date and location have not been determined.

Miles finishes the season with an overall record of 8-3.