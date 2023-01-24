SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sterling City hosting Forsan in a district match-up looking for win number six.

A quick bounce pass down the court to Rowdy Ferguson and he’ll find the right spot to get the ball in.

A fake shot, sent over to the corner, in the hands of Braydon Pitcock and that’s a three-pointer for the Eagles.

Some tough defense right here, Eagles ball, Ferguson gets it down low and he’ll put the ball in the hole.

Sterling City wins in a thrilling overtime 47-45 over the Forsan Buffaloes at home.