HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City downs Ozona for third win

STERLING CITY, Texas — Sterling City dominated the Ozona Lady Lions 57-37 Tuesday evening for the team’s third win of the season.



Junior guard Kate Barnes led the Lady Eagles in scoring with a game-high 20 points while junior post Paige Keele knocked down four three pointers and finished with 12 points. Reaghan Gonzalez scored a team-high 14 points for Ozona.



Sterling City (3-9) will return to action on Dec. 31 against Garden City. The start time of the game is TBA. Ozona will travel to Eldorado on Jan. 5 and play at 6:15 p.m.

More Stories for you

• KLST Player of the Year: Halfmann, Wheeless lead Veribest to new heights

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 2020 was a strange year in the world of sports. Spring seasons were canceled, March Madness d…

• KLST Top 10 Plays of December

SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Sports breaks down the top 10 plays of December 2020.Tune into KLST News every Sunday at 10 p…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger rolls over Jim Ned in district opener

BALLINGER, Texas — Ballinger started District 6-3A with a 49-31 win over Jim Ned Tuesday night to improve to 11-0 o…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Central handles Midland in 2-6A opener

SAN ANGELO — Central outscored Midland in each quarter of its 69-54 victory to open District 2-6A play at Babe…

• TABC: Five Concho Valley teams land in this week’s rankings

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Five Concho Valley high school basketball teams are in this week’s Texas Association of B…

• HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA stays perfect, handles Grape Creek in district opener

SAN ANGELO, Texas — TLCA opened District 6-3A play with a dominant 96-38 win over Grape Creek Monday night to improve t…