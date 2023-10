SAN ANGELO, TX— After stadium light technical issues Friday night, the game was postponed to Saturday afternoon with the Steers leading 16-8 at halftime.

On Saturday, the game resumed and the Robert Lee Steers dominated on both sides of the ball to capture a 52-8 victory in their district opener against the Menard Yellowjackets.

The Steers will face Veribest next Friday and the Yellowjackets will have a bye.